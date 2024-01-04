Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSTA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,661,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $44.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.03. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

