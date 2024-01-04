Legacy Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGPI. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 14.2% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 140,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $524,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $990,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 15.9% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Colo acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,681.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of MGPI opened at $94.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $124.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.42.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

