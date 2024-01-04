Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $11.32.
About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
