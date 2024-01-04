LTC Properties, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

LTC Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 124.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71.

Insider Activity at LTC Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $109,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $283,630.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 3,500 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,655.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $283,630.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in LTC Properties by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LTC Properties

About LTC Properties

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.