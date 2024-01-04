Short Interest in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Declines By 8.4%

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. Raymond James cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Shares of CLX opened at $141.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clorox has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 65.1% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

