Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

ETX stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

