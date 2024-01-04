Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Ingles Markets has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $87.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.30. Ingles Markets has a fifty-two week low of $73.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IMKTA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,004,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ingles Markets by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,720,000 after buying an additional 39,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after buying an additional 37,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.