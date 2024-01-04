Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance
FINS opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $13.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
