Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

FINS opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $13.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FINS. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 218,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 63,774 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 57,483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 55,447 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,903,000 after acquiring an additional 34,541 shares during the period.

