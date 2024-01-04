Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 7,680,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

NYSE:HOG opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 6th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,686,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,659,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,689,000 after purchasing an additional 166,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 44.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

