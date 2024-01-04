CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

CF Bankshares has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

CF Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of CFBK opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $107.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.54. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.97 million for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CF Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Bankshares news, Director David L. Royer purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,192. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Bankshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,661.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CF Bankshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

See Also

