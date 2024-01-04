PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PCN opened at $12.48 on Thursday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,251,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

