Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EVG opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
