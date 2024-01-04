Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVG opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 43,083 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.