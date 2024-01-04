Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,396 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 12,249 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 4.1 %

LUV opened at $27.30 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

