L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $209.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.32 and its 200-day moving average is $187.08. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

