Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 83,180,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,825,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,320 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Trading Down 2.8 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

