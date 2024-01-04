Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $288,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $79.88 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

