Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,409.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.66.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

