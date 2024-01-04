DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,971 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in DermTech were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DermTech by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DermTech by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in DermTech by 7.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in DermTech by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in DermTech by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.44.

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 109.82% and a negative net margin of 765.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers.

