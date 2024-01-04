Biffa (LON:BIFF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.22) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.22). Approximately 2,262,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,146,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 409.60 ($5.22).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 410 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 410. The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

