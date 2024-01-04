Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Short Interest Up 8.9% in December

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,400 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the November 30th total of 373,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Stock Performance

Shares of CRPAF opened at $27.41 on Thursday. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Societe Generale raised Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

About Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, hydraulic, biomass, solar thermal, and green hydrogen power projects.

