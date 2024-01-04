Radio Caca Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $54.79 million and $7.23 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002703 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000580 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00022393 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004448 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,071,671,838 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

