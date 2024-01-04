Prom Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.31 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. Prom has a market cap of $99.95 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $5.48 or 0.00012641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00019015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,339.95 or 1.00035008 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011677 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00010805 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.44 or 0.00197207 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.56396322 USD and is down -5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,756,287.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

