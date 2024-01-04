Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 65 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.8 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $284.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.10. The company has a market cap of $144.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.78.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

