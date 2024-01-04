Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $483.36 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,635,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $483,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 350.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 30.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on RACE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.36.

Ferrari Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RACE opened at $333.46 on Thursday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $372.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.07.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

