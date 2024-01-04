Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned about 0.52% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $266,000.

SMOT stock opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

