Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 931,940 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,498,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 931,940 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $630,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $162.08 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.50. The company has a market capitalization of $187.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.82 and a 200-day moving average of $143.07.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,272,215.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,672 shares of company stock worth $27,911,403 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

