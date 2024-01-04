Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $526.49 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,665,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Moody’s worth $526,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,601. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $375.23 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $275.67 and a 12 month high of $396.91. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.83.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.38.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

