American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,131,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,335 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.56% of American International Group worth $674,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American International Group

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $68.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $69.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.