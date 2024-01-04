Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Conagra Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

NYSE:CAG opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.07.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

