Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Conagra Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.
Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:CAG opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.07.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Conagra Brands
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Conagra Brands
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 dividend stocks that insiders are buying
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 ways to trade options if you believe a stock will fall lower
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 mid-cap stocks that analysts love heading into earnings season
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.