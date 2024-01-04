Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,275 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.92% of AON worth $605,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AON by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in AON by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.92.

AON Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE AON opened at $290.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.25.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

