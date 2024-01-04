U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,313,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 548,822 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $572,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after purchasing an additional 682,502,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,692,000 after buying an additional 6,307,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,405,000 after buying an additional 2,300,777 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,496,000 after buying an additional 14,080,781 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

