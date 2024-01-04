Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.68. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.650 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.07.

NYSE CAG opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,849,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,112,000 after buying an additional 167,385 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,216,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,339 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

