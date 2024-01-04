Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 310,604 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,209,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310,604 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $531,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 23.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Southern by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.20. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

