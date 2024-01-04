Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.9% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $159.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.23 and its 200 day moving average is $158.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $428.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,825,903. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.