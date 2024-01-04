Fei USD (FEI) Market Capitalization Tops $12.54 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Fei USD has a total market cap of $12.54 million and $154,747.52 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00019015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,339.95 or 1.00035008 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011677 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00010805 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.44 or 0.00197207 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,695,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,437,015 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,695,682.09010505 with 13,437,014.70734277 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9339456 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $175,750.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

