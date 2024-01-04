Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $122,624.54 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00019015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,339.95 or 1.00035008 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011677 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00010805 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.44 or 0.00197207 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00201173 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $164,202.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

