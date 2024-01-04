SOLVE (SOLVE) Trading 5.1% Lower This Week

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can now be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $15.78 million and $452,246.54 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008094 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 675,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

