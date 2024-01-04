WhiteCoin Market Cap Hits $44.47 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $44.47 million and approximately $70,205.15 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.37 or 0.00150819 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00015264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009333 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

