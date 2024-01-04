Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Upgraded to Buy by Mizuho

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $118.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EMR. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

EMR stock opened at $94.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,718,000 after acquiring an additional 64,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,669,000 after purchasing an additional 225,683 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

