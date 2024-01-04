Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTRE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fortrea from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Fortrea from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Fortrea Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $33.30 on Thursday. Fortrea has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.90 million. Fortrea’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortrea will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Fortrea Company Profile



Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

