Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 95.64% from the company’s current price.

Cadeler A/S Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CDLR opened at $17.89 on Thursday. Cadeler A/S has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $18.91.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates offshore marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

