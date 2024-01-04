Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 95.64% from the company’s current price.
Cadeler A/S Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CDLR opened at $17.89 on Thursday. Cadeler A/S has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $18.91.
Cadeler A/S Company Profile
