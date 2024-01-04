Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JFR opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JFR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 226.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,222,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 45.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,011,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 314,630 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 123.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 541,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 298,818 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 901,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 176,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 39.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 516,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 147,459 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

