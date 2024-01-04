Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JFR opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
