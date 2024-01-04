Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:JRI opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 178,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 16,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

