Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:JRI opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
