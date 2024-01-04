John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

HTD stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

