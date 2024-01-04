John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HPF opened at $16.07 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
