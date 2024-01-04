John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPF opened at $16.07 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 116.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

