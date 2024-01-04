Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 779,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.09 million, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $15.97.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,602,000 after acquiring an additional 907,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,350,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after acquiring an additional 285,326 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,297,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,306,000 after acquiring an additional 467,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 39.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,475,000 after acquiring an additional 531,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

