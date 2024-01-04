John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HTD opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $24.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

