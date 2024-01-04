Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NRK stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $11.26.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

