Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 215,800 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Flora Growth Price Performance
Shares of Flora Growth stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. Flora Growth has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. Flora Growth had a negative net margin of 84.86% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flora Growth will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flora Growth
About Flora Growth
Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flora Growth
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 dividend stocks that insiders are buying
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 3 ways to trade options if you believe a stock will fall lower
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 mid-cap stocks that analysts love heading into earnings season
Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.