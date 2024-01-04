Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 215,800 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of Flora Growth stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. Flora Growth has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. Flora Growth had a negative net margin of 84.86% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flora Growth will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Flora Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Flora Growth by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Flora Growth by 37.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 594,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 161,538 shares during the period.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements.

