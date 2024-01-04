Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NRK opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $11.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2,121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 322,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 307,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

